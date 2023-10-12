Economic Offences Wing gets nod to probe role of 8 jail officials in conman Sukesh’s syndicate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Wednesday gave his nod to the Delhi Police for a probe into the role of eight prison officials in a case of organised crime syndicate allegedly run by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Rohini jail, Raj Niwas officials said.

Saxena has granted permission to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for investigation into the role of eight Group B officers of Delhi Prisons under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, related to the crime syndicate allegedly run by Chandrashekhar, they said.

It is in addition to the permission granted last year by him to probe the role of 81 other jail officials under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 for facilitating Chandrashekhar for financial gains, they said.

The eight are currently behind the bars, the officials said.

They include two jail superintendents, three each of deputy jail superintendents and assistant jail superintendents.

“It was alleged that Chandrshekhar used to pay approximately Rs 1.5 crore every month for getting facilities to use mobile phones and a separate barrack without any hindrance in the jail,” an official said.

During investigation, it emerged that the eight jail officials had allegedly also facilitated Chandrashekhar in exchange of money, making his stay comfortable and ensuring privacy for him to use mobile phones in the jail.

Footage of various cameras of Rohini Jail were collected and analyzed, duty roster of the said staff was checked, phone details were analyzed and information was collected on the basis of the disclosure of the accused in the case.

The accused jail officials were deployed in the barrack of Chandrashekhar, the officials said. Analysis of call detail records and internet protocol detail records revealed that Chandrashekhar was in possession of two mobile phones.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Wednesday gave his nod to the Delhi Police for a probe into the role of eight prison officials in a case of organised crime syndicate allegedly run by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Rohini jail, Raj Niwas officials said. Saxena has granted permission to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for investigation into the role of eight Group B officers of Delhi Prisons under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, related to the crime syndicate allegedly run by Chandrashekhar, they said. It is in addition to the permission granted last year by him to probe the role of 81 other jail officials under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 for facilitating Chandrashekhar for financial gains, they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The eight are currently behind the bars, the officials said. They include two jail superintendents, three each of deputy jail superintendents and assistant jail superintendents. “It was alleged that Chandrshekhar used to pay approximately Rs 1.5 crore every month for getting facilities to use mobile phones and a separate barrack without any hindrance in the jail,” an official said. During investigation, it emerged that the eight jail officials had allegedly also facilitated Chandrashekhar in exchange of money, making his stay comfortable and ensuring privacy for him to use mobile phones in the jail. Footage of various cameras of Rohini Jail were collected and analyzed, duty roster of the said staff was checked, phone details were analyzed and information was collected on the basis of the disclosure of the accused in the case. The accused jail officials were deployed in the barrack of Chandrashekhar, the officials said. Analysis of call detail records and internet protocol detail records revealed that Chandrashekhar was in possession of two mobile phones. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp