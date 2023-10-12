Move to burn effigy of ‘Sanatan Dharma Virodhis’ at Dussehra melas may trigger row

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traditionally, the three effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad are burnt during Ramleela. Sometimes, a fourth effigy, symbolising an ‘evil’ presense, is added. This year’s theme though may snowball into a political row.

Ramleela committees have decided that the fourth effigy will be set ablaze on Dussehra, one that would represent the critics of Santan Dharma.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya, and former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, are expected to be potential candidates for the fourth effigy.

About 650 such effigies will be burnt representing the politicians who made controversial statements about Sanatan Dharma.

“We will not label the effigies after individuals. We want to convey our disappointment with the comments made against our religion,” said Arjun Kumar, Chairman of Shree Ramlila Mahasangh, a body of 650 Ramlila committees.

Kumar said the decision was taken unanimously by all the organizers who are part of the body in a meeting held recently. The move was significantly endorsed by the Delhi BJP.

The state unit of BJP had initially urged the Mahasang’s chairman to include the fourth effigy symbolizing the ‘Sanatan Dharma Virodhi’.

A letter was also written to the organizers followed by a meeting a few days ago where Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva conveyed the party’s wish.

“A letter was written to us by the BJP where the party urged the committees to burn another effigy of those who speak against the Sanatan dharma. Delhi BJP resident and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda urged that we should take a decision on their request,” Kumar said.

The letter mentioned the names of Stalin, Maurya and Gautam and stated that their comments have elicited rage across the country and are aimed for the destruction of the Sanatan dharma.

It also asked Ramlila committees to condemn the remarks made by the aforementioned leaders.

