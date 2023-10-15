Minor earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Delhi-NCR

Ujwal Jalali By

ENS & Agencies

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck the national capital on Sunday afternoon.

(Photo | PTI)

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre for the quake was nine kilometres east of neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana and 30 kilometres southeast of Delhi at 1608 hrs.

As per the nodal agency which monitors earthquakes, the exact location of the quake was at latitude 28.4 degrees and longitude 77.41 degrees.

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture. Several social media users shared visuals of people rushing out of residential buildings.

This is the second time in the past 12 days that an earthquake has been felt in and around Delhi-NCR.

Earlier, on October 3, strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region, with locals rushing out of their homes and offices in panic. However, no loss of life or property was reported in the region.

Similarly, a strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the remote mountainous region of western Nepal on the same day. The NCS stated in a release that tremors were from two earthquakes that struck Nepal on October 3 -- the first of magnitude 4.6 magnitude and the second recorded at 6.2 on the Richter Scale.

(With additional inputs from ANI and PTI)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck the national capital on Sunday afternoon. (Photo | PTI)According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre for the quake was nine kilometres east of neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana and 30 kilometres southeast of Delhi at 1608 hrs. As per the nodal agency which monitors earthquakes, the exact location of the quake was at latitude 28.4 degrees and longitude 77.41 degrees. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture. Several social media users shared visuals of people rushing out of residential buildings. This is the second time in the past 12 days that an earthquake has been felt in and around Delhi-NCR. Earlier, on October 3, strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region, with locals rushing out of their homes and offices in panic. However, no loss of life or property was reported in the region. Similarly, a strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the remote mountainous region of western Nepal on the same day. The NCS stated in a release that tremors were from two earthquakes that struck Nepal on October 3 -- the first of magnitude 4.6 magnitude and the second recorded at 6.2 on the Richter Scale. (With additional inputs from ANI and PTI) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp