NewsClick editor, HR head move SC against arrest in UAPA case

NEW DELHI: NewsClick editor Prabir Purkayastha and its human resources (HR) head Amit Chakraborty approached the Supreme Court challenging their arrest, remand, and an FIR slapped against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea mentioned by senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on behalf of Purkayastha and Chakraborty challenging the Delhi High Court’s order upholding the trial court order remanding them to police custody.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the pleas moved by the duo challenging the UAPA case, saying, “considering the lack of facts and material particulars” in the plea, the court was of the opinion that Purkayastha is “not entitled to any relief.” Dismissing the plea by Chakraborty, who told the court that he is a differently-abled person suffering from physical disability to the extent of 59%, the court said it is of the view that “the fact that serious offences affecting the stability, integrity, sovereignty and national security have been alleged against the petitioner, this court is not inclined to pass any favorable orders.”

Purkayastha and Chakraborty were arrested on October 3 after the Delhi Police searched 30 locations connected with the news portal and its journalists in a case filed under the UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda. On the challenge to remand, SC pointed out that the Special Judge records that the counsel had appeared for “accused persons” and “even the remand application was also furnished to the counsel who was representing them”.

In the 51-page order, the high court asserted that there are no details “to be believed” in the petitioner’s contention about the “zero representation” on his behalf, at the time of arrest or remand proceedings. The order said, “The petition is silent as to what steps were taken by him or any of his family members to assail or raise objections against the arrest, or the order of remand.”

SC seeks RS secretariat reply to Chadha plea

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from Rajya Sabha Secretariat on petition filed by AAP

leader and lawmaker Raghav Chadha challenging his indefinite suspension from the upper House, and sought assistance of the attorney general in adjudicating the issue

