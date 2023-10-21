Over 300 shops in Lajpat Nagar market to be de-sealed

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 392 shops located in the Lajpat Nagar market – which were sealed for conducting commercial activities in residential areas as well as on public land – will be de-sealed. The decision has been taken by the monitoring committee of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the reporters at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters at the Civic Center on Friday, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, “Shop-owners have received a big gift before Diwali, as the monitoring committee has ordered to de-seal all the businesses at the old double-storey Ladies Garment Market located in Lajpat Nagar- Part 4, which were sealed in its order passed in 2018 by the monitoring committee of the Supreme Court.”

Leader of the house in the MCD Mukesh Goyal said the decision of the committee will bring relief to the lives of 400 traders and 20 thousand other people of Delhi which depended on those shops. Welcoming this decision of the monitoring committee and terming it as a huge relief, the mayor further stated that the shop owners will have to complete some formalities to get their shops de-sealed, under which, an undertaking will have to be given in which they will have to submit a supplement lease deed e xe cut ed by the L&DO.

Detailing the process of the de-sealing, Oberoi said that, any penalty or misuse charge will have to be paid by the shop owners and further, if there are any other outstanding charges including some conversion charges, parking charges, it will also have to be cleared. Apart from this, structural stability certificates will also have to be submitted to the civic body and after this, all these shops will be de-sealed, the mayor said.

“The Monitoring Committee is requested to take such decisions in the interest of the traders, so that the traders can do their business within Delhi and the MCD can also generate revenue. Whatever formalities are required by the MCD, they will be completed as soon as possible, so that the shops can be de-sealed soon,” Goyal said.

