President has denied assent to power reforms bill, says Speaker Ram Niwas Goel

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Electricity Reforms (Amendment) Bill 2022 passed by the Delhi Assembly, which sought to raise the retirement age of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) members and chairman from 65 years to 70, has been denied approval by the President, authorities said on Friday.

The tenure of the chairman and the members of DERC is five years or attaining the age of 65, whichever is earlier. “The Bill was not approved by the president and returned back,” Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said. When asked about it, CM Arvind Kejriwal said he was not apprised of the matter.

“I will get it checked,” he said in a press conference. Official sources said the Bill was returned by the President because the Electricity Act is a central law and it was beyond the jurisdiction of the Delhi Assembly to legislate on it.

The legislation was brought to avoid any possible delay in the announcement of the annual power tariff by the DERC in case both the chairman and a member of the DERC retired at the same time, the officials said.

