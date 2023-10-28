Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody extended by two weeks in excise scam case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by two weeks in a money-laundering case allegedly connected to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. However, the court allowed him to seek regular medical treatment from his private medical consultant.

While extending Singh’s judicial custody till November 10, Special Judge MK Nagpal allowed his plea to get treatment from his private doctor. “This court sees no reason to reject the permission to seek private treatment… The accused shall be taken to the hospital under adequate security,” the court said, directing that the AAP leader’s supporters should not be in the hospital premises.

The court also allowed his other application for permission to sign cheques to meet his family expenses and letters addressed to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner in connection with the release of funds for developmental work. On October 13, Singh was sent to judicial custody till October 27, in connection with the money laundering case.

He was arrested on October 4 from his residence following a day-long raid and hours of questioning as part of the ED’s money laundering probe and sent for five days of agency’s custody. As per the ED, Singh has been a part of the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from the liquor vendors in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

It further alleges that the MP has had a close relationship with liquor businessman Dinesh Arora—a prime witness who was made accused earlier by CBI and ED and later turned approver in the case— since 2017 as revealed by the latter as well as from his call records. Last week, the Delhi High Court dismissed his bail plea saying, the plea is “premature” and the ED investigation is ongoing into the matter.

