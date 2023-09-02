G20 summit: Black Cats to be deployed for foreign delegates' security, hotels' window glasses made bullet-proof

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi is all decked up to host the mega G20 event in the city with the police making all necessary arrangements to see that the summit passes off peacefully.



Amidst all the arrangements that have been put in place to ensure the safety and security of the foreign delegates, the window glasses of the hotel suites, where the heads of the states and their families will be staying, have been turned into bulletproof.

"We have made a foolproof security plan which also includes providing all kinds of security at the hotels where the international delegates will be staying. To ensure their safety, the window glasses of their hotel rooms are being turned into bullet-proof glasses," a senior official told The New Indian Express.

Apart from bullet-proof glasses, a unit of the National Security Guard (NSG) will also be deployed at some hotels and some strategic locations.

While preparing for the summit, it was found that no hotel in the city had a helipad. On Thursday, a team of NSG commandoes landed a helicopter on the terrace of Le Meridien Hotel in the New Delhi district. Officials said that in coming days the NSG will also conduct a similar exercise on other hotels.

NSG is a federal contigency world-class zero error force that deals with anti-terrorist activities in all its manifestations. The NSG is a force specially equipped and trained to deal with specific situations and is mostly used only in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism.

Most likely, the Delhi Police and other security agencies will take full control of all the 23 hotels from September 1 where the delegates will be staying. A special team of commandoes will also be placed on the rooftops of these hotels during the summit days and will be equipped with all kinds of state-of-the-art machinery.

The officials informed that an anti-drone system will be stationed at strategic locations to prevent any kind of air strike. "With snipers atop all the buildings, the area will be completely secured. We are also using anti-aircraft guns on the routes from where the foreign dignitaries will pass during the summit," the official said.

