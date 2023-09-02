IIT Delhi student dies by suicide

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old student at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, allegedly died by suicide at his hostel in the campus, a senior Delhi Police official said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Anil Kumar, was pursuing B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing (session 2019-2023). He was found hanging by the ceiling fan.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said a PCR call regarding suicide by a student at Vindyanchal Hostel, IIT Delhi was received around 6 pm at Kishangarh police station.

Parallely fire department was also intimated which also reached the spot.

"The door was closed from the inside and the same was broken open by the Fire department and the boy was found hanging from the ceiling," the DCP said.

The Dean of Students, Chief Medical officer of IIT, Chief Security officer, Crime team of the Delhi Police and a Forensic Team were also present at the time of breaking the gate open.

"The deceased Anil was on an extension as he did not complete some subjects and was residing in a hostel on a six-month extension," the DCP said.

As per law, the hostel was supposed to be vacated in June but as Anil could not qualify for some subjects, he was given an extension for six months to clear his subjects.

No foul play has been observed. Inquest proceedings are being conducted, the official added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

