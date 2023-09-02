R Madhavan nominated as president of Pune film institute

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan was on Friday nominated as president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and chairman of its governing council. “In pursuance of Rule 3(1)1 and 22(1) of Rules of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shri Ranganathan Madhavan is hereby nominated as President of FTII society and chairman of the Governing Council of FTII for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge,” read the order issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting.

The actor’s directorial debut, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, was recently bestowed the National Award for Best Feature Film on 24 August, a day after ISRO created history as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the South Pole of the moon. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur congratulated the actor on X.

“Heartiest congratulations to @ ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council. I’m sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you,” the I&B minister wrote. Madhavan, 53, thanked the Union minister for the opportunity.

“Thank you so very much for the honour and kind wishes Anurag Thakur ji. I will do my very best to live up to all the expectations,” the actor posted on X. The actor, known for his films across languages including “Kannathil Muthamittal”, “Rang De Basanti”, “3 Idiots” and “Vikram Vedha”, will succeed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as FTII president.

The actor, known for his films across languages including “Kannathil Muthamittal”, “Rang De Basanti”, “3 Idiots” and “Vikram Vedha”, will succeed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur as FTII president. During the 69th National Film Awards ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ won the Best Feature Film award. The film is about the life of a former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan and his contributions to India’s space agency.

