Delhi govt may use cloud seeding to precipitate rain to combat pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said cloud seeding technology, being used in China and Dubai, could be put to use in Delhi during winter to arrest air pollution. Under this technology, artificial rain is generated by releasing certain chemicals in the atmosphere that react with the clouds.

IIT Kanpur is working on cloud seeding technology “The cloud seeding technology is known to enable precipitation during low rainfall seasons and helps reduce pollution. It’s possible will now be explored in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the pollution has reduced by 30 per cent as compared to the levels in 2015. He held a meeting with the officials of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to discuss pollution, infrastructure and employment among other issues.

The CII proposed to cooperate with the CSR fund to support the beautification work of roads, the CM said.

The body gave the example of Karol Bagh where over 2,200 saplings were planted in an area of 500 square meters. Now, these saplings have grown and taken the form of a forest.

However, the body urged the AAP’s national covener to reduce the circle rates of industrial and commercial land to promote new industries. Kejriwal said he has asked Revenue Minister Atishi to work on rationalising the circle rate.

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said cloud seeding technology, being used in China and Dubai, could be put to use in Delhi during winter to arrest air pollution. Under this technology, artificial rain is generated by releasing certain chemicals in the atmosphere that react with the clouds. IIT Kanpur is working on cloud seeding technology “The cloud seeding technology is known to enable precipitation during low rainfall seasons and helps reduce pollution. It’s possible will now be explored in Delhi,” Kejriwal said. Kejriwal said the pollution has reduced by 30 per cent as compared to the levels in 2015. He held a meeting with the officials of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to discuss pollution, infrastructure and employment among other issues.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CII proposed to cooperate with the CSR fund to support the beautification work of roads, the CM said. The body gave the example of Karol Bagh where over 2,200 saplings were planted in an area of 500 square meters. Now, these saplings have grown and taken the form of a forest. However, the body urged the AAP’s national covener to reduce the circle rates of industrial and commercial land to promote new industries. Kejriwal said he has asked Revenue Minister Atishi to work on rationalising the circle rate.