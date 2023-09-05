Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt may use cloud seeding to precipitate rain to combat pollution

The body gave the example of Karol Bagh where over 2,200 saplings were planted in an area of 500 square meters.

Published: 05th September 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said cloud seeding technology, being used in China and Dubai, could be put to use in Delhi during winter to arrest air pollution. Under this technology, artificial rain is generated by releasing certain chemicals in the atmosphere that react with the clouds.

IIT Kanpur is working on cloud seeding technology “The cloud seeding technology is known to enable precipitation during low rainfall seasons and helps reduce pollution. It’s possible will now be explored in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the pollution has reduced by 30 per cent as compared to the levels in 2015. He held a meeting with the officials of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to discuss pollution, infrastructure and employment among other issues.

The CII proposed to cooperate with the CSR fund to support the beautification work of roads, the CM said.
The body gave the example of Karol Bagh where over 2,200 saplings were planted in an area of 500 square meters. Now, these saplings have grown and taken the form of a forest.

However, the body urged the AAP’s national covener to reduce the circle rates of industrial and commercial land to promote new industries. Kejriwal said he has asked Revenue Minister Atishi to work on rationalising the circle rate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Cloud Seeding Technology Delhi Pollution Air Pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp