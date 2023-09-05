Home Cities Delhi

Mayor says MCD will take care of infra even after G20

Published: 05th September 2023

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

By Ashish Srivastava and Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Delhi prepares for the G20 Summit, there’s a considerable debate on whether the beautification will stay on even after the event.

Ruling AAP’s Mayor Shelly Oberoi tells this newspaper that whatever development has taken place for the meet is permanent and that the civic agency will maintain it even after it is over.

“All this was done from the civic body’s own funds, but there is no estimate,” Oberoi said in an interview with this newspaper. While the Delhi government’s PWD is responsible for the beautification of footpaths and its roads, the MCD has done its part in sanitation and sprucing up areas, she added.

Oberoi says no specific funds were set aside for the development works. “We have not received any separate fund for the G20 Summit from the Centre or the Delhi government,” said.

On the L-G’s allegation that the PWD minister and she were absent from the meetings on G20 preparations, Oberoi said the question of attending a meeting does not arise as PWD minister Atishi and the mayor’s office were not invited.

The AAP has filed a police complaint against the L-G alleging he disrespected Hindu sentiments by installing Shivling-shaped fountains.

