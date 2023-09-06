Home Cities Delhi

PM Modi to unveil Nataraja statue in Delhi

“The sculpture—iconic representation of Lord Shiva -- is full of symbolism. This form of Shiva is a synthesis of religion, philosophy, art, craft and science.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Touted as the world’s tallest Nataraja statue made of Ashtadhatu (octo-alloy) is finally adorning the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 summit in the national capital. PM Narendra Modi is likely to unveil the 27-foot-high sculpture, according to the officials.

“The sculpture—iconic representation of Lord Shiva -- is full of symbolism. This form of Shiva is a synthesis of religion, philosophy, art, craft and science. Shiva in Tandav mudra presents coordination in three forms—creativity, preservation and destruction in the cosmic cycle,” said officials.

The sculptor Radhakrishna Stapathi, son of the renowned master craftsman Devasenapathy Stapathi, belongs to the community of artisans in Swamimalai (Tamil Nadu). It took about seven months to chisel the sculpture and its transportation to the national capital was also a challenge, the officials added.

“Besides its height, weight and width (21 feet), shipping of the Nataraja was not easy. However, all agencies including state administration cooperated. It was brought to Delhi by road and it took three and half days to reach. It passed through six states—Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh before reaching the destination,” said officials. 

The alloy comprises copper (87 per cent), zinc (10 per cent), lead (three per cent) and trace quantities of tin, silver, gold, and mercury. Iron has been used as support. 

