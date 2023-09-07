Home Cities Delhi

130 ambulances, 80 medical teams to handle emergencies in Delhi amid G20 summit

Besides these, five government hospitals and three private medical facilities have been put on “high alert” in view of the summit, officials said.

Published: 07th September 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Eighty teams of medical personnel, 130 ambulances, and advanced life support teams to escort VVIP carcades will be deployed as part of preparations to handle medical emergencies during the G20 Summit.

The event is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan. It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.  

During a press conference on Wednesday, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the city government has extended all support to the Centre and has made all the arrangements. “The advanced life support (ALS) system will accompany all carcades. It will have senior residents (doctors) to address any medical emergencies,” he said.

