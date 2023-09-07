Delhi’s revamped infrastructure will leave a lasting impression, says Atishi

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi cabinet ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi on Wednesday said that Delhi was all ready to welcome G20 delegates. “The Arvind Kejriwal government played a key role in beautifying the national capital for the G20 Summit,” said PWD minister Atishi.

The government said that the city’s revamped infrastructure would leave a lasting impression, and the MCD, PWD and city government had all worked together towards the beautification and remodelling of a number of city roads.

Atishi stated that G20 preparations have been in progress for several years, with multiple agencies and governments working together to give the national capital a remarkable makeover for the summit.

“The Delhi government has undertaken the redevelopment and beautification of several major road stretches in the national capital, redesigning them to European road standards in recent years.

These redesigned road stretches include an area of Ring Road from the Airport to Central Delhi, Aurobindo Marg, Vikas Marg, Lodhi Road, and Rajghat, which will not only extend a warm welcome to G20 delegates but also remain as enduring infrastructure landmarks in Delhi. Bhairon Marg, adjacent to ITPO, has also undergone a redesign and beautification process.

In total, 10 new roads have been laid across key areas for the G20, encompassing Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Ullan Batar Marg, Mathura Road, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, JB Tito Marg, IP flyover to Hanuman Setu area on Ring Road, Mall Road to Kingsway

Camp area, Netaji Subash Chandra Marg, and IP Flyover to Bhairon Marg area on Ring Road,” she said.

The PWD minister added that besides road development, extensive beautification work has been carried out by the Delhi Government, including the installation of 31 statues and 90 fountains on PWD roads, planting 1.65 lakh plants for G20 preparation, and the installation of decorative lighting among others.

Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “In conjunction with the Delhi Government, the MCD has also worked tirelessly to ready Delhi for the G20 summit. The major works done for G20 are primarily under the jurisdiction of either PWD or MCD.”

