Home Cities Delhi

Schools, offices and colleges to remain closed for three days for G20 summit in Delhi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that the decision has been taken to avoid any inconvenience to people due to traffic restrictions across the city.  

Published: 07th September 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

G20 summit

The decked up G20 Summit venue Bharat Mandapam. Image used for representational purpose. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the G20 summit, the Delhi government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and offices from September 7 to September 10. Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that the decision has been taken to avoid any inconvenience to people due to traffic restrictions across the city.  

Atishi said, “All schools, colleges and offices will remain closed across Delhi from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 Summit.”

Citing security and traffic restrictions, Atishi said that the decision to shut down schools, colleges and offices was taken to ensure smooth travel for the delegates. She said that all major roads have been revamped and the city has been beautified to welcome international guests. However, the government has asked the Education Department employees to remain in the city these four days to meet any need for manpower during the event.

“Keeping in view the magnitude of the event and the possible need of manpower for any deployment, it has been decided that all the staff members of the Education Department ... (should) remain in the city,” it said. The circular added that all employees must be available on the phone and that no outstation leave will be permitted during this period as their services may be required at any time.

“All officers/officials of this directorate are hereby directed to take note of the above direction and ensure their presence within the National Capital Territory of Delhi during the G20 Summit,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 summit Atishi traffic restrictions inconvenience to people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp