Schools, offices and colleges to remain closed for three days for G20 summit in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In view of the G20 summit, the Delhi government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and offices from September 7 to September 10. Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that the decision has been taken to avoid any inconvenience to people due to traffic restrictions across the city.

Atishi said, “All schools, colleges and offices will remain closed across Delhi from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 Summit.”

Citing security and traffic restrictions, Atishi said that the decision to shut down schools, colleges and offices was taken to ensure smooth travel for the delegates. She said that all major roads have been revamped and the city has been beautified to welcome international guests. However, the government has asked the Education Department employees to remain in the city these four days to meet any need for manpower during the event.

“Keeping in view the magnitude of the event and the possible need of manpower for any deployment, it has been decided that all the staff members of the Education Department ... (should) remain in the city,” it said. The circular added that all employees must be available on the phone and that no outstation leave will be permitted during this period as their services may be required at any time.

“All officers/officials of this directorate are hereby directed to take note of the above direction and ensure their presence within the National Capital Territory of Delhi during the G20 Summit,” it said.

