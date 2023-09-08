China's diplomatic assurances not to be trusted: Tibetan Youth Congress president

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of the prestigious G20 Summit, the Tibetan community on Friday held a demonstration near Majnu Ka Tilla in north Delhi against the Chinese government over their 'illegal occupation of Tibet'.

The protest was led by the members of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), who, holding placards against the Chinese government, raised slogans demanding that the G20 nations should 'talk Tibet'.

#WATCH | The Tibetan community in Delhi stage a protest near Majnu Ka Tilla against the Chinese Government pic.twitter.com/SIbELQG0uj September 8, 2023

TYC president Gonpo Dhundop, while speaking to The New Indian Express, said they are not protesting against India hosting the G20.

"The Tibetan Youth Congress warmly commends India for hosting the G20 Meeting in New Delhi and wishes for its unequivocal success. We are steadfast in our hope that India will champion the principles of freedom, justice, equality, and peace globally. But our protest is against the Chinese Communist government. They have illegally occupied our nation," Dhundop said.

He further said that the Tibetan Youth Congress is committed to peace and has no intention of causing disturbances during this prestigious event.

"But we want to urge the 19 countries of the G20 to recognize and prioritize the Sino-Tibet issue in global discussions. We are the victims of the Chinese atrocities. With our experience, we want to tell the global community that China is not to be trusted. Chinese diplomatic assurances can never be trusted," the TYC president averred.

He further appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up their issue during the talks at the G20 Summit which begins tomorrow for two days i.e. September 9-10.

Dhundop also said that the security of India and Tibet's independence are intertwined. "Historically, an independent Tibet acted as a buffer, ensuring India's security. China's aggressive territorial claims now pose significant security threats to India," he added.

VIDEO | Security tightened near Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi in wake of the protest by Tibetan community.



Delhi is scheduled to hold the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.#G20SummitDelhi #G20SummitIndia pic.twitter.com/PMQlCjbUGA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the police have maintained adequate security arrangements in the wake of the TYC protest. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they had denied permission for the protest.

"We had kept security arrangements intact. The protest went on for around half an hour after which we asked them to disperse. The process of dispersal is going on and the situation is peaceful," Kalsi said.

