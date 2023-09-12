Delhi government, MCD rapped for allowing construction in Southern Ridge forest area 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the state government, MCD and DDA to explain how permissions were granted for new constructions in the Southern Ridge forest area where a multi-storey housing project has already come up.

It was informed by the amicus curiae that there have been illegal construction activities carried out in Chattarpur area within the southern ridge. “The counsel appearing on behalf of the Forest Department, Delhi government as well as counsel for MCD and DDA, are directed to file a detailed and exhaustive affidavit, explaining the grant of permissions in respect of new constructions in the Southern Ridge forest area, including but not limited to the housing project ‘Risland-Sky Mansion’,” a bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said.

The high court was hearing a batch of PILs on the problem of poor ambient air quality in Delhi, an issue which it has also taken up suo motu and in which it has also appointed an amicus curiae (friend of the court). Senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, who was appointed amicus curiae in the case, submitted that irrespective of the fact that the housing projects were built in ‘Lal Dora’/ ‘Abadi’ areas, these Abadi areas fall within the Southern Ridge forest zones and no construction could have permitted herein as they are ‘reserved forests’.

He said it is on the ridge area where construction is prohibited. The counsel filed an affidavit in pursuance to the court’s earlier order, confirming the construction of at least one large-scale residential complex in the Southern Ridge forest zone -- a housing project called ‘Risland-Sky Mansion’ in Chhatarpur.

