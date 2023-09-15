‘Maths is fun’: Delhi govt event aims to remove fear of subject from students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an effort to eliminate the fear of mathematics from among students, the Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) launched “Mission Mathematics” in schools.

As part of the initiative, education minister Atishi inaugurated a two-day teaching-learning material exhibition titled “Maths is Fun” by Delhi government school teachers at Thyagraj Stadium on Thursday. The exhibition attracted participation of approximately 9,800 teachers, including assistant teachers, TGTs, and PGTs, from around 1,000 Delhi government schools.

Commending the efforts of teachers to make mathematics enjoyable in classrooms, education minister Atishi said, “It is not very often that we celebrate the work of Maths teachers. This exhibition is a testament to their hard work.”

She added, “When we began working on government schools eight years ago, there were numerous issues, such as infrastructure, sanitation, dilapidated classrooms, etc. It was hard to even imagine when we would reach a stage where we would discuss teaching-learning materials. The government made substantial investments in education over the past eight years.”

Atishi emphasized that the Delhi government focused on infrastructure, cleanliness, teacher training, and digital facilities in classrooms. It is the combined effort of the government and teachers that people in Delhi have renewed faith in government schools.

Atishi stated, “All the facilities we have provided are meant to enhance the educational environment in schools; the real education happens in classrooms when teachers and students interact with each other. I am proud to see this exhibition on Maths teaching-learning materials today and the high quality of classroom teaching in our schools.”

