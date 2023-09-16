DUSU polls: Final list out, CYSS not in race 

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Delhi University Students Elections (DUSU) just a week away, a student wing of Aam Aadmi Party, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) has decided to withdraw its name from the race to avoid any "split of votes”.

“As we are not in alliance with any students’ organisation in the university, we decided not to contest to avoid any splitting of votes. Our campaign has been against the BJP-backed ABVP and we will continue with it even without contesting the elections. We want to erase ABVP from the campus politics.” CYSS-Delhi vice-president Sadique Raza said.

The CYSS leader said the wing approached Congress’s NSUI for an alliance but somehow it failed to finalise. “In 2019 too, we had skipped the elections for the same reason,” Raza added.

Nominations

A day after 97 nomination papers were filed for the DUSU polls slated for September 22, the chief election officer on Friday published the final list of the candidates from each of the students’ organisations.

Eight candidates were on the list for president post, five for the vice-president, six for the secretary and five for the post of joint Secretary.

Going by the nominations, four student organisations including NSUI, Akhil ABVP, All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI) are in the fray. The ABVP on Friday announced the names of Tushar Dedha for the president post, Sushant Dhankar for the post of vice president, Aprajita for secretary and Sachin Baisla for joint secretary. On the other hand, for NSUI, Hitesh Gulia, Abhi Dahiya, Yakshna Sharma and Shubham Kr Chaudhary will be contesting for the president, vice-president, secretary and joint-secretary posts.

Arif Siddique, Ankit, Aditi Tyagi and Nishtha Singh are from the SFI side while the four candidates for AISA are Aiyesha Ahmad Khan, Anushka Choudhary, Aditya Pratap Singh and Anjali Kumari

Meanwhile, SFI’s Siddique said, “4-year undergraduate, digital divide, hostels and rising suicide are among main issues and our candidates have been campaigning for these .”

