ABVP manifesto offers sops to women voters

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scholarship for transgenders and SC, ST and OBC, metro pass, earn while studying were among the 21 electoral promises mentioned in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unveiled on Monday for the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Elections.

Tushar Dedha, ABVP Presidential Candidate, said, “Previous ABVP-led DUSUs have diligently addressed student concerns. We are committed to addressing issues like fee hikes, expanding hostel infrastructure, and prioritizing mental health.”

The manifesto titled – WoManifesto – has been designed to care for woman students as well, the ABVP said. Aprajita, ABVP Secretary Candidate, said ABVP is committed to women’s empowerment and will take initiatives like ‘Mission Sahasi’ for self-defence training and ‘Ritumati Abhiyan’ for sanitary pad distribution.

She added that ABVP aims to further these efforts through measures like restoring and renewing sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators in all colleges, full-time gynaecologists and psychologists in the WUS health centre in DU, pink booths near every hostel, installation of CCTV cameras inside and outside college campuses, gender sensitization camps, strengthening Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in colleges, hiring female trainers in sports and co-curricular activities and girls’ common room in every college.

ABVP Delhi state secretary, Harsh Attri said the ABVP’s manifesto is solution-oriented, emphasising a three-fold approach for the DU curriculum: review, rational debate, and revision. The manifesto includes improved amenities such as water coolers at every 100 meters of Chhatra Marg, sanitation in every college, ‘Mindfulness’ Centers in DU, effective implementation of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ Program, special arrangements for the commute of Divyang students, and meaningful employment opportunities.

