AIIMS to deploy Ayushman Mitras; training, sensitisation sessions soon

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to promote the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign recently launched by the Centre in the institution, AIIMS authority said on Wednesday. As a part of this campaign, AIIMS has decided to ensure the identification and facilitation of all AB-PMJAY beneficiaries visiting the OPD or getting admitted to the inpatient wards.

The institute will also deploy ‘Ayushman Mitras’ at patient admission counters to tabulate relevant details of all patients admitted in general wards to proactively confirm their AB-PMJAY coverage status.

“To avoid any delay in the registration process, the ‘Ayushman Mitras’ s will subsequently visit the admitted patients in their respective wards to inform them of their AB-PMJAY beneficiary status if they were unaware and assist them in taking the benefit of the scheme,” a circular issued from the director’s office read.

AIIMS also said that monthly training and sensitisation sessions will be organized for faculty and residents to increase awareness on AB-PMJAY, ABHA ID, etc. “Use of ABHA ID as the single unique identifier shall be promoted and ABHA ID’s shall be proactively generated for all patients visiting AIIMS,” the order stated.

“A short educational video regarding the AB-PMJAY including its process flow at AIIMS New Delhi shall be played in all outpatient and inpatient areas. Educational posters displaying the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme shall be displayed across AIIMS,” it added. Besides, the blood banks have been directed to hold blood donation camps on a monthly basis.

“Main Hospital Blood Bank, CN Center Blood Bank, JPNATC Trauma Center Blood Bank & NCI Jhajjar Blood Bank shall conduct monthly in-house/outreach blood donation camps and promote voluntary blood donation. Awareness activities for organ donation shall be conducted in an augmented manner in all clinical care areas, waiting rooms, so as to have more people pledging for organ donation,” it said.

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to promote the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign recently launched by the Centre in the institution, AIIMS authority said on Wednesday. As a part of this campaign, AIIMS has decided to ensure the identification and facilitation of all AB-PMJAY beneficiaries visiting the OPD or getting admitted to the inpatient wards. The institute will also deploy ‘Ayushman Mitras’ at patient admission counters to tabulate relevant details of all patients admitted in general wards to proactively confirm their AB-PMJAY coverage status. “To avoid any delay in the registration process, the ‘Ayushman Mitras’ s will subsequently visit the admitted patients in their respective wards to inform them of their AB-PMJAY beneficiary status if they were unaware and assist them in taking the benefit of the scheme,” a circular issued from the director’s office read.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); AIIMS also said that monthly training and sensitisation sessions will be organized for faculty and residents to increase awareness on AB-PMJAY, ABHA ID, etc. “Use of ABHA ID as the single unique identifier shall be promoted and ABHA ID’s shall be proactively generated for all patients visiting AIIMS,” the order stated. “A short educational video regarding the AB-PMJAY including its process flow at AIIMS New Delhi shall be played in all outpatient and inpatient areas. Educational posters displaying the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme shall be displayed across AIIMS,” it added. Besides, the blood banks have been directed to hold blood donation camps on a monthly basis. “Main Hospital Blood Bank, CN Center Blood Bank, JPNATC Trauma Center Blood Bank & NCI Jhajjar Blood Bank shall conduct monthly in-house/outreach blood donation camps and promote voluntary blood donation. Awareness activities for organ donation shall be conducted in an augmented manner in all clinical care areas, waiting rooms, so as to have more people pledging for organ donation,” it said.