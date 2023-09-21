Man killed in ‘Drishyam’ style in Delhi's RK Puram area

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what seems to be a criminal act inspired by the Hindi blockbuster movie ‘Drishaym’, a senior surveyor working at the Survey of India Defense Officer Complex, was allegedly murdered by his colleague and the body was hidden in the backyard of a vacant house in the south Delhi’s RK Puram area.

The accused, identified as Anish (24), allegedly killed his senior colleague Mahesh, a surveyor at the Survey of India, as the deceased had made some lewd remarks about his girlfriend and owed him a substantial sum of Rs 9 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said information regarding the disappearance of Mahesh was lodged by his brother Manesh at RK Puram police station on August 29. According to the missing report, on August 28, at around 12:30 pm, Mahesh called his sister-in-law and told her that he would be meeting his colleague Anish at sector-2, R.K. Puram. He went missing since then. His family members asked Anish about Mahesh’s whereabouts, but the accused told them that Mahesh failed to turn up and concocted a story.

During interrogation, the accused Anish confessed to killing Mahesh. “Anish claimed that he was being blackmailed by Mahesh as he had taken a sum of Rs. 9 lakhs from him,” the official said. He alleged that Mahesh was also harassing his girlfriend. Anish, after murdering Mahesh, buried his body in the backyard of a vacant plot in RK Puram. The accused even hired a labourer to cement the area where he had buried the body.

NEW DELHI: In what seems to be a criminal act inspired by the Hindi blockbuster movie ‘Drishaym’, a senior surveyor working at the Survey of India Defense Officer Complex, was allegedly murdered by his colleague and the body was hidden in the backyard of a vacant house in the south Delhi’s RK Puram area. The accused, identified as Anish (24), allegedly killed his senior colleague Mahesh, a surveyor at the Survey of India, as the deceased had made some lewd remarks about his girlfriend and owed him a substantial sum of Rs 9 lakh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said information regarding the disappearance of Mahesh was lodged by his brother Manesh at RK Puram police station on August 29. According to the missing report, on August 28, at around 12:30 pm, Mahesh called his sister-in-law and told her that he would be meeting his colleague Anish at sector-2, R.K. Puram. He went missing since then. His family members asked Anish about Mahesh’s whereabouts, but the accused told them that Mahesh failed to turn up and concocted a story.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During interrogation, the accused Anish confessed to killing Mahesh. “Anish claimed that he was being blackmailed by Mahesh as he had taken a sum of Rs. 9 lakhs from him,” the official said. He alleged that Mahesh was also harassing his girlfriend. Anish, after murdering Mahesh, buried his body in the backyard of a vacant plot in RK Puram. The accused even hired a labourer to cement the area where he had buried the body.