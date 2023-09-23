BJP leader shoots himself dead in South Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old Delhi BJP leader Karan Banka shot himself dead at a flat in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area with his Private Security Officer's pistol, an official said on Saturday.

Banka was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and was holding the position of Mahamantri in the Delhi state unit of the party.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the police received information late Friday that Banka, who was residing in the Greater Kailash area, slipped down in the bathroom sustained a head injury, and was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket.

"The Station House Officer of Greater Kailash along with staff reached the hospital where it was revealed that Karan Banka had sustained a gunshot injury. He shot himself in his bathroom," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

She said that the deceased Banka had an entry wound on the right temple and exited from the left. "Karan used to keep a personal PSO. The weapon is licensed and belongs to the PSO Dinesh," she said.

The police said that preliminary enquiry revealed that these days Banka was in need of money and offering his known persons to invest money with him. "Appropriate legal action is being taken," the official added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

