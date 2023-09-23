Supreme court says ‘complete ban’ on firecrackers to remain  

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected petitions seeking permission for the manufacture and sale of firecrackers containing barium and joint fireworks. It asked the Centre to direct Delhi Police not to issue licences for the cracker sale in the city, remarking that imposition of the ban by the government meant a “complete ban.”

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh said it has reiterated its 2018 ban and directions on bursting of conventional firecrackers to curb pollution. The bench refused to interfere with the Delhi government’s decision to ban firecrackers in GNCTD ahead of the Diwali festival.

The court clarified that its order was limited to the application filed jointly by manufacturers represented under Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association. They had agreed to adhere to the green cracker formulations approved by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the National Environment Engineering Research Institute.

Expressing concern over the availability of firecrackers in Delhi despite a strict ban, the SC had earlier contemplated nipping the issue in the bud by finding its source, adding that initiating prosecution against violators was not the solution. “Ensure that no temporary licences are given by Delhi Police. Giving a licence of any kind will be in violation of our orders,” the bench said.

