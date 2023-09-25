Blindfolded, thrashed, extorted: Bengal man kidnapped from Delhi Airport, held hostage for 3 days

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old fruit wholesaler from West Bengal was allegedly kidnapped from Delhi Airport, thrashed and held as a hostage at an unknown place in Delhi for three days, and extorted nearly Rs 3 lakhs after which the alleged abductors dropped him off at a Metro Station.

The sensational case came to light after the police received information from the victim Babloo Yadav's brother-in-law that Babloo had been kidnapped by some unknown people since he arrived in Delhi from Bagdogra, West Bengal and the kidnappers had already received Rs 2.5 lakh. By that time, Babloo was freed by the kidnappers and he went straight to Indira Gandhi International Airport police station where he lodged a complaint with the police.



Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 364 A (Kidnapping for ransom, etc.) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. As per the FIR, accessed by The New Indian Express, the victim Babloo, a resident of Siliguri, West Bengal and a native of Bihar's Samastipur, stated that around 8 months back he met a person named Ajay from Haryana in Siliguri who had come there along with his friends for sightseeing in Gangtok, Sikkim.



"On September 13, I received a call from Ajay who invited me to Delhi. I had to buy apples from Azadpur Mandi so I thought of visiting Delhi and parallelly doing my work," the complainant Babloo stated.

Seven days later on September 20, Babloo left Bagdogra on an Indigo Flight and reached Delhi Airport from where he was picked up in a Taxi that was sent by the alleged person Ajay. "I was dropped by the taxi at some unknown place where Ajay was already waiting for me on a scooty," the complaint read.

The victim was then taken to a room where 3-4 men were already there who took away his phone and locked him in the room. The next day in the morning, the alleged Ajay came along with all those 3-4 men and thrashed Babloo with kicks and punches. "I was then blindfolded and taken in a car. They kept roaming and threatening me with dire consequences. They then forcibly made me call my father-in-law to send money to them. They told him that if does not send money, they will kill me," the FIR read.

The next day, i.e. on September 21, the victim Babloo was kept hostage in some cattle shed. "My family kept sending them money and when they refused to send more money, the kidnappers dropped me at Bahadurgarh Metro station around 3 pm on September 22," the FIR read further. The victim was then brought to the police station in a PCR van and a case was registered by the police.

