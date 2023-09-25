Spike in dengue cases in Delhi but CM Kejriwal missing, alleges BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP has expressed concern over the rise in dengue cases in the city. The party claimed that according to Resident Welfare Association (RWA) representatives, measures to prevent dengue are not being undertaken in colonies where residents have reported their families falling prey to the disease.

It said that citizens in Delhi and adjoining areas are facing a dengue onslaught while the chief minister is engaged in ‘political tourism’.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “With every passing day, RWA representatives are complaining that fogging and other preventive measures are not being conducted in colonies and residents are reporting dengue cases in their families.”

He alleged that MCD health department staff and several government and private doctors have unofficially stated that dengue-related deaths are taking place regularly. Sachdeva claimed that according to medical experts, a new ‘Den-2’ variant of dengue, which causes high fever, damages the liver and induces shock attacks in victims, has been reported among Delhi residents.

Sachdeva claimed that according to pathologists, the dengue positivity rate in the city is the highest in the last decade with 40 per cent of suspected dengue cases confirming the presence of the virus. He said that the state government and ancillary bodies like the MCD are actively suppressing data regarding dengue cases in the city which indicates the gravity of the situation.

“The Kejriwal government and the civic agency have totally failed the citizens and turned the city into ‘dengue capital’,” Sachdeva said.“Central government-run hospitals in the city are regularly reporting dengue deaths but the Kejriwal government, instead of fighting dengue, is busy suppressing the data.” Sachdeva said, claiming that the CM is not organising any awareness drives towards the prevention of dengue.

