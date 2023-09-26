MCD launches drive to curb mosquito breeding

Zaid Nayeemi By

NEW DELHI: IN order to check mosquito breeding in the national capital region, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is carrying out a campaign against vector-borne diseases like Dengue and Malaria. Apart from this, the civic body is also having various awareness programs to control mosquito-breeding.

Under its campaign, MCD’s public health department carried out a comprehensive checking campaign in 197 police stations in all its 12 zones during which a total of 83 sites were found to have mosquito breeding. The MCD issued 60 legal notices, filed one prosecution did three court challans and levied one administrative charge, the civic body said.

According to the MCD, Domestic Breeding Checker (DBC) workers conducted 2,95,69,150 house visits as many as 14,84,050 houses were sprayed with insecticides and 1,35,462 legal notices were issued. A total number of 22,195 defaulters were fined, and a sum of Rs 73,36,640 were received.

According to the MCD, it was found that 40 % of mosquitoes were found breeding in water storage vessels like tanks, cans and sumps kept in homes, while 35 per cent were found in desert coolers and 15 % at construction sites and in flower pots.

The MCD’s checking drive was carried out at Punjabi Bagh, Vasant Kunj, Khayala, Jagatpuri, Usmanpur, Nizamuddin, Amar Colony, Lahori Gate, Burari, Swaroop Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Aman Vihar, Bawana, Rithala, Mayapuri, Sultanpuri, Gazipur, Geeta Colony and Ambedkar Nagar police stations and malkhanas.

The MCD has also appealed to the citizens to keep their surroundings clean and not let water collect in the areas.

NDMC forms committee to oversee G20 assets

In order to oversee and monitor all G20-related projects and initiatives, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has taken a proactive step by forming a dedicated committee. According to the Vice Chairman of NDMC Satish Upadhyay, the committee will play a vital role in ensuring the continued maintenance and proper management of the works undertaken during the G20 Summit. He highlighted that there are 70 fountains under the care of two executive engineers. The engineers have been given the responsibility of ensuring the proper maintenance. NDMC has placed more than one lakh potted plants in various locations.

