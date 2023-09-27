Home Cities Delhi

Robbers strike at jewellery showroom, Rs 25 crore worth valuables stolen

To make sure that they do not leave behind any clue, the robbers broke the CCTV cameras and sneaked in from the fourth floor of the building by drilling a hole, possibly with the help of a gas cutter.

Published: 27th September 2023

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an incident of probably the biggest robbery ever reported in Delhi, at least three unidentified men carried out a heist worth Rs 25 crore at a jewellery showroom in southeast Delhi’s Bhogal neighbourhood.

The robbers entered the showroom from the terrace of the four-storey building. To make sure that they do not leave behind any clue, the robbers broke the CCTV cameras and sneaked in from the fourth floor of the building by drilling a hole, possibly with the help of a gas cutter, to reach the ground floor using the staircase, where the strongroom was located.

According to the police personnel deployed at the site of the crime, the robbers were probably well aware of the fact that they had to only target the basement of the building where a safe was kept and not enter any other floor.

DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said that Sanjeev Jain, the owner of the store, called Umrao Singh Jewelers, made a call to the police when he opened the shop around 10 a.m. on Tuesday and found that it had been ransacked.

It was found that the shop remained closed on Monday, which indicated that the robbery was committed on Sunday night after 10.30 pm. “Their main operation was on the ground floor, while the rest of the three floors were being used for other operations like cutting and manufacturing,” Deo said.

He said that there is a ‘safe’ (a vault) in the jewellery shop, which has a metallic gate from the front while it is surrounded by walls from the three sides.

The three robbers went down all the way from the stairs, and drilled another hole in the wall with a diameter of around 1-1.5 feet, through which one of them entered the safe and brought out the jewellery.

