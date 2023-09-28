Living the dream: 32 pupils of Armed Forces Prep School in Delhi clear NDA exam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal Government’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS), has achieved remarkable success in the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the first year.

Almost 30 students from the first batch of AFPS, including 9 girls have cleared the NDA written exam. Education Minister Atishi visited the AFPS Jharoda Kalan campus on Wednesday and congratulated the students.

While sharing this news on X (formerly Twitter) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest numbers from any school across the country.”Kejriwal added, “In just one year, Delhi’s Armed Force Preparatory school has shown excellent results. I am sure that many other students from Delhi will now clear the NDA exam and become future officers. Delhi will always be ready to serve the nation.”

Appreciating the efforts of students, Atishi said, “The vision of the CM behind starting AFPS seems to be getting fulfilled within a year. He started the school to provide opportunities to children from underprivileged backgrounds to become military officers and serve the nation. It’s a tremendous achievement that out of 76 students who took the exam, 32 students cleared the written exam.”

She encouraged the students to put in double the effort to turn their dream of being army officers into reality. Atishi said, “There was no formal education system to support preparation for the armed forces exam. The students were not getting the opportunities. It is a matter of great pride that the first batch of AFPS has achieved this milestone. I am confident that in the future it will produce many armed forces personnel.”

It is to be noted that this year, all 76 students from AFPS in the 12th grade took the NDA exam, and 32 of them including 9 girls have succeeded. Additionally, this school of the Kejriwal government now stands second after the Uttarakhand-based Sainik School, Ghorakhal (established in 1966), in terms of the number of students who have passed the NDA exam. The school provides free-of-cost education and residential facilities to students preparing to join the armed forces.

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal Government’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS), has achieved remarkable success in the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the first year. Almost 30 students from the first batch of AFPS, including 9 girls have cleared the NDA written exam. Education Minister Atishi visited the AFPS Jharoda Kalan campus on Wednesday and congratulated the students. While sharing this news on X (formerly Twitter) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest numbers from any school across the country.”Kejriwal added, “In just one year, Delhi’s Armed Force Preparatory school has shown excellent results. I am sure that many other students from Delhi will now clear the NDA exam and become future officers. Delhi will always be ready to serve the nation.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Appreciating the efforts of students, Atishi said, “The vision of the CM behind starting AFPS seems to be getting fulfilled within a year. He started the school to provide opportunities to children from underprivileged backgrounds to become military officers and serve the nation. It’s a tremendous achievement that out of 76 students who took the exam, 32 students cleared the written exam.” She encouraged the students to put in double the effort to turn their dream of being army officers into reality. Atishi said, “There was no formal education system to support preparation for the armed forces exam. The students were not getting the opportunities. It is a matter of great pride that the first batch of AFPS has achieved this milestone. I am confident that in the future it will produce many armed forces personnel.” It is to be noted that this year, all 76 students from AFPS in the 12th grade took the NDA exam, and 32 of them including 9 girls have succeeded. Additionally, this school of the Kejriwal government now stands second after the Uttarakhand-based Sainik School, Ghorakhal (established in 1966), in terms of the number of students who have passed the NDA exam. The school provides free-of-cost education and residential facilities to students preparing to join the armed forces.