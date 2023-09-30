NDMC, government health facilities to carry out cleanliness drive

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All government health facilities in the city including mohalla clinics, polyclinics, and general hospitals have been directed to identify a site in the rural or urban settlements of Delhi to conduct a cleanliness drive for the 15-day ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa Pakhwada’ which will culminate on Gandhi Jayanti, according to an order issued by the government, which was accessed by this newspaper. The staff has been also asked to mobilise the public for the drive. An order has been issued in this regard by the Delhi health department.

“Each health facility from the level of PHC (Delhi government dispensary/polyclinic/ seed PUHC/ Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic/ AYUSH facilities/ autonomous etc., up to district hospital) of Delhi will be required to identify a site either in rural or urban areas where cleanliness activities will be undertaken with public participation. Site must be selected with care so as to have improved cleanliness post the activity,” the order read.

“The respective facilities should prioritise the hygiene of the selected area and ensure community participation. They may encourage the local community to lead and participate in this people-led movement,” it said. The cleanliness drive will be carried out on Sunday morning at earmarked sites by the health facilities whose photographic evidence will have to be submitted to the Union government.

“To highlight the good work done by the respective facility, high-quality photos of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign’, with before and after pictures of the health facilities, village etc, the same needs to be submitted to the Ministry of health & family welfare, Govt. of India by 26.09.2023 forenoon. The nodal person of the respective facility will ensure high-quality photos of before and after the event (cleanliness site) to be uploaded on the portal,” the order stated.

Main event to be held in all colony parks

The centerpiece of Swachhata Hi Sewa fortnight will be the grand Swachhta Event scheduled for October 1 across all colony parks within the NDMC jurisdiction under which more than 250 programme will be organized

