How national capital voted in past 30 yrs

NEW DELHI: If the analysis of the past Lok Sabha elections is anything to go by, the national capital has voted according to the mood of the nation—be it in the aftermath of the late prime minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination or the ‘Modi wave’ in 2014.

In 1984, the general elections were held soon after the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the then-prime minister. Her son, the late Rajiv Gandhi, swept the polls with a massive 414 seats, a record yet to be broken by any national political party.

That time, Delhi, which had just two months back witnessed the anti-Sikh riots, too extended its hand in favour of the Congress, probably due to a heavy outpouring of public grief at Indira Gandhi’s death. Congress won all seven seats in Delhi in the 1984 elections. The victorious candidates were KC Pant from New Delhi, Lalit Maken from south Delhi, Chaudhary Bharat Singh from outer Delhi, HKL Bhagat from east Delhi, Jai Prakash Aggarwal from Chandni Chowk, Jagdish Tytler from Delhi Sadar and Sundarwati Nawal Prabhakar from Karol Bagh.

Rajiv Gandhi’s time

However, five years later, things changed for the Congress. Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government was caught in the middle with the Bofors case, the rising insurgency in Punjab and Assam, the Sri Lankan civil war and the Shah Bano case. Its influence was seen in Delhi. In the 1989 general elections, the BJP won four of the seven seats in Delhi, the Congress won two, and the Janata Dal in third place with one seat. Although the BJP won most of the seats, the Congress still led in votes. LK Advani (BJP) from New Delhi, Madan Lal Khurana (BJP) from south Delhi, Tarif Singh (Janata Dal) from outer Delhi, HKL Bhagat (INC) from east Delhi, Jai Prakash Aggarwal from Chandni Chowk (INC), Vijay Kumar Malhotra (BJP) from Delhi Sadar, and Kalka Dass (BJP) from Karol Bagh, were declared as the winners.

At the Centre, VP Singh, the head of the Janata Dal, was chosen as leader of the National Front government with outside support from the BJP and CPM. The alliance remained in power for two years until November 7, 1990, when the BJP withdrew its support.