Kejriwal arrest: Round one has gone to jailed Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: The developments of the past week show that there is not going to be an early closure to the Arvind Kejriwal arrest case. Unfolding of the events indicate that Delhi chief minister was probably waiting for another opportunity to play the victim card and he has been given the opportunity on the platter.

The arrest has been timed badly, it happened after the poll process had started raising eye brows across the globe. While the newspapers may just report that envoys of Germany and the United States were summoned for raising concern about the arrest, the fact is that hectic back channel diplomatic activities are taking place to avoid robbing of the lustre from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s highly expected third victory at the hustling. Now we have even the United Nations expressing concern.

To give the devil his due, Arvind Kejriwal has proved to be a much tougher customer than his rivals would have expected him to be. Despite a plethora of corruption charges, which has seen his close colleagues going to jail during the past year and also finally his arrest, he has no qualms in claiming himself to be squeaky clean. His hard stand vis-à-vis the Centre has also given some kind of an elixir to the opposition INDIA block, which in the national Capital on Sunday launched his wife Sunita Kejriwal as the interim face of AAP leadership.

Providing good governance to Delhi has never been Kejriwal’s primacy; to use the platform of Delhi government to enhance his party’s influence has been his priority. In the past few years especially after Vinai Kumar Saxena took charge as the Lieutenant Governor, the steering wheel of governing Delhi has shifted to Raj Niwas from Delhi Secretariat.