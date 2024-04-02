AIIMS prepares advisory to provide care to brain injury patients at home

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Neurological Society of India has prepared a neurotrauma care advisory for the patients of traumatic brain injury, allowing them to avail medical care at the comfort of home.

According to doctors, the guidelines will drop the mortality rate in such cases which stands at 50% currently. With the guidelines, the care of patients returning home after receiving hospital treatment after serious head injuries will be better and also, would eliminate the scope of negligence in the care of such patients, AIIMS officials said.

As per the officials, the advisory is in pictorial format that would explain to the family members how they can take care of the patients. The advisory is available in 12 Indian languages, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. A copy of this has been handed over to President Draupadi Murmu.

Dr Deepak Gupta, Professor, JPN Trauma Center, AIIMS, said the Neuro Trauma Home Care Advisory has been prepared to improve the care of head injury patients.