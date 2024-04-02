An April Rebellion

When music saved her life

So where did it all begin? Kinari grew up in Chennai before moving to the US for further studies. It was there at the age of 21 that she came out as a trans woman to her family who were in India. “They could not accept it. I cut off all ties with them. My education stopped midway and I was left to survive on my own. Eventually, I came to Delhi in 2021 in search of work,” she says. And it posed a fair share of challenges due to her gender.

“Brokers used to tell me that nobody would accept me in their neighbourhood as they thought that the trans community engages in felonious activities. Before moving to Khirki, I had to move home five times, having to leave each place either because I could not pay the rent once having taken the accommodation or due to issues posed by neighbours or flatmates. Sometimes fights with flatmates broke out as they would not let me use the kitchen,” she says. Financial troubles pushed her into sex work — this was the darkest period of her life. “I did not have a guru or a mentor to tell me which people are good or bad as clients. I was discriminated against by the trans community as well. They judge you on the basis of your caste and other social barriers.”

Luckily, Kinari secured a job as a teacher in a Delhi school. She had to teach in the morning, come back home to cook for herself and make music, and take up sex work by night to pay rent. It was then that she met Mithran, a trans man from Tamil Nadu, who became her biggest cheerleader and encouraged her to embark on a music career. “He has been my best friend since then, and has also become my manager. With his help and my conviction, I kept writing, producing, and developing songs. In fact, I wouldn’t have survived the tough times without music.”

Art as identity

Kinari started recording her music with an android phone and a small laptop. She soon bagged live gigs at Nehru Social, Saket Social and Beera 91 Taproom at DLF Avenue last year. Her performances usually begin with banter with the audience where she playfully interacts with them, before reverberating the room with renditions of love, retribution and survival sung in a whip-smart way that it becomes a sharp critique of society.

The impact of her music is such that even those who are not in her shoes tend to relate to it. One such performance was in 2023 when she performed at the arts organisation, Khoj Studios. “It usually displays artworks from notable abstract artists. When I took the stage there, not just the art community, but even the support staff swarmed into the room and enjoyed every bit of it. Post the show, they told me that it’s for the first time that they have felt connected with an artist,” the rapper says.

Kinari’s next stops are Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. “A lot of people in our community victimise themselves. They say they can’t pursue their dreams because they are transgender. That’s an excuse. I do not want to be bogged down by the challenges. I want to be known by my art, not my gender,” she says.

Kattar Kinnar drops on all audio platforms on April 7