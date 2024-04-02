Basic amenities still elude Okhla, residents complain

NEW DELHI: Okhla, part of the East Delhi parliamentary constituency and covering Muslim-dominated areas, has risen to house several residential buildings and commercial establishments in the past many years.
The reasons are possibly the Muslim neighbourhood, migration, proximity to Noida and Ghaziabad, south Delhi and Jamia Milia Islamia University, and comparatively reasonable real estate prices. However, with time, excluding the metro connectivity, the area is yet to witness a significant rise in the quality of basic facilities. The streets littered with garbage, choked Yamuna, and an infrequent water supply is often sighted.
Stinking lanes, crowded roads, poorly maintained traffic and sewerage issues are the other problems. In the last seven major elections, AAP won three times, while Congress led four times.
Residents say that though the AAP-led Delhi government is providing potable water lines to parts of the constituency, it still needs water from the Delhi Jal Board, which is why the area faces a major water crisis every year. The areas of Haji Colony, Jasola village and Shaheen Bagh face major water problems in the summer season.
One of the residents, Aisha Siddiqui, says that water pipes have been installed, but the supply is erratic. However, the positive aspect is the installation of the CCTV cameras and deflated power bills.
Due to the poor sewerage system, the constituency witnesses waterlogging during the rainy season.
One of the traders, Asif Alam, says, “We live in Delhi’s most congested area. Okhla is becoming worse than Old Delhi. Sadly, the area touching the central university is in shambles. The unchecked urban migration has resulted in the formation of unauthorised colonies here.”
Geography
Okhla, established as a village, had reportedly shown first signs of urbanisation in 1935 when the foundation for a new building for Jamia Millia Islamia, earlier housed in Karol Bagh, was laid. It is home colonies like Abul Fazal Enclave, Okhla Head, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Johri Farm and Ghaffar Manzil.
A part of the constituency falls in the posh New Friends Colony area, which is in stark contrast to other areas of the constituency, like Zakir Nagar.
Okhla has a diverse economy, with MNCs, call centres, BPOs, showrooms, and media groups operating in the area. The Okhla Industrial Estate Phase III covers 110 acres and hosts various industrial activities. Additionally, hospitals like Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Fortis Escorts are nearby.
Elections
From the East Delhi seat, the BJP has replaced Gautam Gambhir with Harsh Malhotra, former East Delhi MCD mayor, to take on AAP-Cong’s Kuldeep Kumar, MCD councillor.