Basic amenities still elude Okhla, residents complain

NEW DELHI: Okhla, part of the East Delhi parliamentary constituency and covering Muslim-dominated areas, has risen to house several residential buildings and commercial establishments in the past many years.

The reasons are possibly the Muslim neighbourhood, migration, proximity to Noida and Ghaziabad, south Delhi and Jamia Milia Islamia University, and comparatively reasonable real estate prices. However, with time, excluding the metro connectivity, the area is yet to witness a significant rise in the quality of basic facilities. The streets littered with garbage, choked Yamuna, and an infrequent water supply is often sighted.

Stinking lanes, crowded roads, poorly maintained traffic and sewerage issues are the other problems. In the last seven major elections, AAP won three times, while Congress led four times.

Residents say that though the AAP-led Delhi government is providing potable water lines to parts of the constituency, it still needs water from the Delhi Jal Board, which is why the area faces a major water crisis every year. The areas of Haji Colony, Jasola village and Shaheen Bagh face major water problems in the summer season.

One of the residents, Aisha Siddiqui, says that water pipes have been installed, but the supply is erratic. However, the positive aspect is the installation of the CCTV cameras and deflated power bills.