‘CM Kejriwal sent to jail as BJP fears defeat,’ says AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ensured that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody to keep him away from campaigning and make ‘Operation Lotus’ a success.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey said that the sequence of events in court proved that the BJP was using the ED as a political tool ahead of the the Lok Sabha polls. “By agreeing to Kejriwal’s judicial custody and not seeking his remand, the ED validated the AAP’s claims. We have repeatedly said that Kejriwal’s arrest just before the elections is the result of the BJP’s anticipation of defeat in the polls,” the AAP leader said. The BJP arrested Kejriwal as owing to their fear of defeat, he added.

Pandey said the ED took the Chief Minister in remand for 11 days and grilled him and if it did not want to question him further, what was the logic behind sending a sitting chief minister in judicial custody.

“A person is sent in judicial custody when there is an apprehension that the accused will run away, he is a flight risk, or he is not a law-abiding citizen. There is no such possibility in respect of Kejriwal. His arrest in judicial custody has proved that the purpose of the ED and the BJP was never to interrogate Kejriwal, but it was a ploy to keep him away from the elections. The basic idea was how to stop him, a strong ally of the INDIA alliance, from campaigning in the elections,” he said. Another reason for Kejriwal’s arrest is that all attempts to carry out ‘Operation Lotus’ failed with him out of jail, he added.

Why send a sitting CM in custody?

