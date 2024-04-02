JNU students allege sexual harassment on campus

NEW DELHI: A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student alleged that she was sexually harassed on campus by four people, including two former students, prompting the university administration to order an inquiry, an official said on Monday.

The Left-led students’ union has alleged that the four people, including the two former students, from the RSS-affiliated ABVP. The ABVP, however, denied the allegation and claimed that it was being falsely implicated. The chief proctor’s office received a complaint alleging sexual harassment on the night of March 31. The complainant said the incident occurred when she and her male friend were taking a walk near the JNU Ring Road around 2 am.

They were allegedly followed by four people, including two students who have already graduated, in a car. These people allegedly sexually harassed the female student, he said.

“We have initiated an inquiry into the matter and the proctor’s office is probing into the allegations. We have declared the two ex-students out-of-bounds from campus. The due process is being followed and necessary action will be taken after the inquiry is completed,” Chief Proctor Sudhir Kumar told.

An ABVP representative, on the other hand, accused the victim of being inclined towards the Left and said, “The Left is trying to implicate our students in a false case. They have done this previously too.”