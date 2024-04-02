Kejriwal arrest: 'Court order based on evidence,' says BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday slammed the AAP for trying to raise the “bogey of victimhood” in support of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and said the order of a court to send him to jail was based on “concrete” evidence. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Delhi government’s status in the case is becoming “progressively clearer”.

“I would like to underline to those who tried to raise the bogey of victimhood that the court’s order is based on concrete evidences,” he said. Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc rally on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan in support of Kejriwal, Trivedi said the leaders of various political parties who were facing corruption cases themselves gathered there.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP on Monday demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation after a city court sent him to judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government. Kejriwal’s claims of innocence in the liquor scam have come to an end with the court ordering his judicial custody, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.

The AAP has maintained that Kejriwal will continue to be the chief minister no matter how long he stays behind bars. “If Kejriwal has a little bit of political dignity and is concerned about public work then he should immediately resign,” he said. Citing the names of Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj in his statement, Kejriwal has “tarnished the political future” of both of them and has cleared the way for his wife Sunita Kejriwal to become the next chief minister, Sachdeva alleged.

