WATCH | Mercedes SUV rams into shop in Delhi's Civil Lines, 6 injured

NEW DELHI: A Mercedes car rammed into a shop in north Delhi's Civil Lines area injuring six people, including some shop workers, police said on Tuesday.

The police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon at Fatehchand Kachori shop located at Rajpur Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said the driver of the car, identified as Parag Maini, a resident of Sector 79 in Noida, was nabbed from the spot. The vehicle involved in the incident was also seized.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on the Internet showing a white-coloured Mercedes hitting some people standing outside the shop and tossing them in the air. The car rammed into a wall moments later.