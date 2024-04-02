Permission to organise Iftar denied by administration, allege IIMC students

NEW DELHI: Several students at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), one of India’s top journalism schools, claimed that the administration denied them permission to organize an Iftar within the institute premises, alleging religious discrimination. “Permission was denied even though other religious festivals and occasions are observed on campus with official permission,” a student said.

It all began when a group of students, both Muslims and non-Muslims, approached the institute’s Dean of Students’ Welfare on March 15 with a written application requesting permission to organise an Iftar on campus. However, their request was subsequently denied without any clarification by the authorities, students allege.

After a few days, the students revisited the Dean of Students’ Welfare but were instructed to approach higher authorities, such as the Additional Director General or the Director General, for permission. Despite making multiple visits to both authorities, the students were unsuccessful in obtaining permission, students said.

Students’ attempts to persuade the authorities by pointing out that celebrations of other religious festivals have taken place on campus went unheard and they were told not to portray the denial of permission as religious discrimination over media or in public, students claim. They said that festivals such as Holi, Diwali, and Saraswati Puja, are celebrated on campus with the participation of the administration, students, staff, and faculty.

One student commented, “Iftar is just a feast which is not even held during college hours, yet the administration denied permission, revealing the their discriminatory nature. IIMC adminstration has not responsed to the allegations levelled by the students.