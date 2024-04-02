Shelly’s term ending, party to face key test in mayoral polls

NEW DELHI: With the Lok Sabha elections looming, Delhi’s political focus shifts to the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls. All eyes are on whether this event will test the Aam Aadmi Party’s strength as the capital gears up for this crucial showdown.

The MCD House, comprising 250 members, holds significant sway in Delhi’s political landscape. Currently, AAP holds the majority with 134 councillors, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commands 104 seats, with the support of an Independent councillor, bringing its tally to 105. The Congress trails behind with nine seats, and two independent councillors make up the rest.

Key figures in the MCD include Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Deputy Mayor Aaley Iqbal, and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel. The question on everyone’s mind is whether Oberoi will retain her position as Mayor or the AAP will go for a fresh face this time around.

This political battle marks the first major electoral event after the arrest of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Despite AAP’s numerical advantage, the race for the mayor’s chair has turned into a heated political battleground, especially after the events of 2023.

Last year, controversy erupted over the appointment of 10 Aldermen by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, leading to allegations of bias from the AAP camp. AAP criticized L-G Saxena, alleging that the appointed Aldermen had affiliations with the BJP, thus questioning the impartiality of the selection process. The matter even reached the Supreme Court, which raised concerns about the L-G’s power to nominate Aldermen and its potential impact on the democratically elected civic body.