AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party leaders will sit on a fasting dharna at Jantar Mantar on April 7 in protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Rai, who is also a cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government, gave a call for a nationwide fast against the arrest of the party national convener.

"If you are against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister, you can fast against it on April 7. You can hold the collective fast anywhere -- at home, in your city, anywhere," he said.