Burning building: 2 minors choked in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar

NEW DELHI: Two sisters, aged 12 and 14 years were suffocated to death after a fire broke out at their house situated in a residential building in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area on Tuesday, an official said. According to the officer, a PCR call regarding the fire was received at Sadar Bazar police station and a police team reached the scene on Chameliyan Road in Sadar Bazar.

“Subsequently, four fire tenders arrived at the scene and successfully controlled the fire. However, the floor was engulfed in smoke, making it challenging for the fire teams to enter even with gas masks,” DCP (North), MK Meena said.

He said two girls, Gulashna (14), and Anaya (12), were trapped inside a bathroom on the first floor. They were rescued and immediately transferred to Jeewan Mala Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.

DFS Director Atul garg told this newspaper that the fire originated in a recreational room containg several electronic items such as recliner shear. mini theatre and an air conditioner. “The crime team was summoned, and further legal procedures are underway,” the DCP added.

Sharing details of the rescue operation, a senior DFS officer said, firefighters wearing gas masks ran up staircases and in and out of rooms shrouded in thick black smoke as they raced against time on Tuesday to find Gulashna (14) and Anaya (12) who were trapped inside their burning house in the crowded Sadar Bazar area here.

While the firefighters toiled to find the sisters, they suffocated to death in a bathroom on the second floor of their multi-storey house on Chameliyan Road where they locked themselves after the fire broke out.