Burning building: 2 minors choked in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar

NEW DELHI: Two sisters, aged 12 and 14 years were suffocated to death after a fire broke out at their house situated in a residential building in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area on Tuesday, an official said. According to the officer, a PCR call regarding the fire was received at Sadar Bazar police station and a police team reached the scene on Chameliyan Road in Sadar Bazar.
“Subsequently, four fire tenders arrived at the scene and successfully controlled the fire. However, the floor was engulfed in smoke, making it challenging for the fire teams to enter even with gas masks,” DCP (North), MK Meena said.
He said two girls, Gulashna (14), and Anaya (12), were trapped inside a bathroom on the first floor. They were rescued and immediately transferred to Jeewan Mala Hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.
DFS Director Atul garg told this newspaper that the fire originated in a recreational room containg several electronic items such as recliner shear. mini theatre and an air conditioner. “The crime team was summoned, and further legal procedures are underway,” the DCP added.
Sharing details of the rescue operation, a senior DFS officer said, firefighters wearing gas masks ran up staircases and in and out of rooms shrouded in thick black smoke as they raced against time on Tuesday to find Gulashna (14) and Anaya (12) who were trapped inside their burning house in the crowded Sadar Bazar area here.
While the firefighters toiled to find the sisters, they suffocated to death in a bathroom on the second floor of their multi-storey house on Chameliyan Road where they locked themselves after the fire broke out.
“Thick smoke filled the entire building as it had a central air conditioning system. The building had glass windows and poor ventilation which trapped the smoke,” the officer said.
The fire broke out in a music system and the flames soon spread to other electronic gadgets and wooden items in the house, he said.
When Gulashna and Anaya saw the flames, they took shelter in a bathroom on the second floor of their house. “We had to break open the bathroom door. The girls were found lying unconscious and were rushed to the hospital,” said the official.
The sisters were declared dead at the hospital, according to police. According to a friend of the victims’ family, Gulashna and Anaya had come back from school in the afternoon and were asleep when the fire broke out.
Sisters were asleep when fire broke out
Their mother and aunt were also home at the time of the incident but were rescued in time.