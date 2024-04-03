Dark Vibes for Dark Times?

Tell me more about the story and what do you mean when you call it a one-man show?

The short story is set in an insane asylum, and is humorous and horrific, satirical and suspenseful, philosophical and phantasmagoric! It contains Poe’s trademark surrealism and his hypnotic suspense, and also plenty of his wit, mischief, and comedic brilliance! When I call it a one-man-show, what I mean is that I am the one playing the role of a director, the narrator and various characters. There are many eccentric characters that I am playing in different and varied French and European accents. It was a great fun to draw upon and emulate the great European character actors from the ’30s and the ’40s who usually ended up playing Nazi villains in films like Casablanca.

With over 15 adaptations of this short story your play is based on, what is the new perspective you are bringing for the Delhi audience?

The Delhi audience has a profound understanding of art and literature. However, in today’s era, there is a general trend towards realistic art and minimalist literature. By ‘realistic’, I mean that films now often depict everyday life as it is. However, with this performance, I aim to revive the ‘over-the-top’ style of acting. I am inspired by actors like Vincent Price, Bela Lugosi, and Boris Karloff, known for portraying characters like Frankenstein and Dracula with theatrical flair rather than realism. Even in literature, the trend is towards a ‘Hemingway style’ characterised by short, concise sentences. However, Poe’s style features long, rhythmic prose and complex syntax, creating a sense of thrill and suspense. With my performance, I hope to bring this style to life.

The story deals with the plight of those affected by mental illnesses. How did you incorporate sensitive topics into your play?

The story delves into insanity and the barbaric, inhumane treatment of mental illness in the 19th century. This is a highly sensitive topic, often viewed as abnormal. My approach is to use satire to normalise the abnormal. Satire enables a light-hearted discussion of disturbing subjects. Through humour and elements like rhythm and the musicality of prose, I aim to convey the essence of the play with subtle jokes that the audience might otherwise overlook.