Dark Vibes for Dark Times?

Vivaan Shah, who made his debut on the big screen with 7 Khoon Maaf in 2011 and as a theatre director with A Comedy of Horrors in 2015, is a big fan of dark comedy. His debut novel, Living Hell, in 2019, is also a murder mystery that is set in the underbelly of Mumbai. The son of veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, he is back with A Comedy of Terrors, his take on his all-time favourite writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe’s short story, The System of Dr. Tarr and Prof. Fether. This is his 11th show, and he can do so many because it is a one-man production. He is the director and its only actor. In a conversation with TMS, Shah shares his experience with theatre that goes back to when he was a college student in Delhi.
Edited excerpts of the conversation:
What drew you to this play?
I directed my first play called A Comedy of Horrors, and that’s when I worked with Joy Fernandes, Shiv Subrahmanyam, and Jaimini Pathak. These are the actors I grew up with in my theatre group. I loved their work, so having them work with me for a play I was directing was a dream come true. After its success, I wanted to revive this production, but differently, in a much smaller form, to create a one-man show. I wanted to do it without the elaborate lighting, props, and costumes. I attempted to make it as minimal as possible and remove its logistical complexities while still being able to do the act. I think it is a little bit of what Jerzy Grotowski calls the concept of ‘poor theatre’, where he says that theatre should not need any resources. So, I decided that this is the way that I am going to pay tribute to my all-time favourite writer, Poe.
Tell me more about the story and what do you mean when you call it a one-man show?
The short story is set in an insane asylum, and is humorous and horrific, satirical and suspenseful, philosophical and phantasmagoric! It contains Poe’s trademark surrealism and his hypnotic suspense, and also plenty of his wit, mischief, and comedic brilliance! When I call it a one-man-show, what I mean is that I am the one playing the role of a director, the narrator and various characters. There are many eccentric characters that I am playing in different and varied French and European accents. It was a great fun to draw upon and emulate the great European character actors from the ’30s and the ’40s who usually ended up playing Nazi villains in films like Casablanca.
With over 15 adaptations of this short story your play is based on, what is the new perspective you are bringing for the Delhi audience?
The Delhi audience has a profound understanding of art and literature. However, in today’s era, there is a general trend towards realistic art and minimalist literature. By ‘realistic’, I mean that films now often depict everyday life as it is. However, with this performance, I aim to revive the ‘over-the-top’ style of acting. I am inspired by actors like Vincent Price, Bela Lugosi, and Boris Karloff, known for portraying characters like Frankenstein and Dracula with theatrical flair rather than realism. Even in literature, the trend is towards a ‘Hemingway style’ characterised by short, concise sentences. However, Poe’s style features long, rhythmic prose and complex syntax, creating a sense of thrill and suspense. With my performance, I hope to bring this style to life.
The story deals with the plight of those affected by mental illnesses. How did you incorporate sensitive topics into your play?
The story delves into insanity and the barbaric, inhumane treatment of mental illness in the 19th century. This is a highly sensitive topic, often viewed as abnormal. My approach is to use satire to normalise the abnormal. Satire enables a light-hearted discussion of disturbing subjects. Through humour and elements like rhythm and the musicality of prose, I aim to convey the essence of the play with subtle jokes that the audience might otherwise overlook.
How easily does dark comedy come to you?
I am a fan of dark comedy, and Poe, was not only the master of the macabre but also had a great wit. Reading him, dark comedy comes naturally to me. I believe there is a great clown inside me.
Is it challenging to do satire in today’s times?
Let’s just say that censorship is the mother of metaphor. The more someone tries to silence us, the more we can outwit them by using satire. Satire conveys the message not openly but through metaphors and symbols.
What is it about Delhi that charms you?
I was enrolled in the BA program at St. Stephen’s College in 2008. Though I only spent a year at Delhi University (DU), that time is cherished, and I am still friends with the people I met back then. Places such as the NSD (National School of Drama) and Mandi House are special for my parents. For me, it is DU that holds significance. I will be visiting DU after my performance. Hopefully, I will soon return to Delhi with another performance and a web series.
