Delhi HC closes trials on DCPCR plea over non-funding

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday closed the proceedings on a petition by Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) against the alleged stoppage of its funding by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Justice Subramonium Prasad recorded that the commission did not wish to press the petition and the second petitioner in the petition, who was no longer a member of the commission, also filed an application for withdrawal.

“In view of the application, the present petition is dismissed as withdrawn,” the judge said. The court added that it did not examine the issues raised in the petition and all contentions of the parties were left open.

The DCPCR had filed a petition last year before the Supreme Court challenging an inquiry and special audit ordered against it as well as the alleged stoppage of funding to it by the L-G.