Delhi State Health Employees’ Union opposes move to scrap patient care allowance

NEW DELHI: Delhi State Health Employees Joint Union has opposed the city government’s move to end the Hospital Patient Care Allowance for non-ministerial health department staff. The group has written to the principal secretary urging him to review the decision.

The union said that due to the decision, many professionals who are involved in the patient care but do not come under the miniterial staff category have been left out which include Medical Records Sorter, Cook, Chowkidar, Driver, Sweeper, Peon, among others.

“Committee would like to present before you that the Delhi government hospitals have issued an order on February 29 ending Hospital Patient Care Allowance (HPCA) of Medical Records Sorter, Cook, Chowkidar, Driver, Sweeper, Peon, Messenger, etc. working directly in patient care illegally, without any prior notice for the month of March 2024. The salary has been deducted which is a complete disregard for the service of these hospital employees who directly provide their services to the OPD and admitted patients in the hospital,” the letter addressed to the Principal Secretary of the health department said.

“You are humbly requested to review the above order letter again. And HPCA should not be deducted for those hospital employees who have been recruited under Non-Ministerial Staff as per rules. before you in this regard,” the letter read.