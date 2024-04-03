‘Lootere' is about the world we live in’

For Hansal Mehta, working on the web series Lootere was special. This was the first time the acclaimed director took a backseat (specifically as a showrunner) for a series helmed entirely by his son Jai Mehta. However, this wasn’t their first collaboration. Jai has previously worked as an assistant director for his father’s films, including Aligarh (2015), Citylights (2014) and Shahid (2012). Further, Jai co-directed some episodes of Scam 1992 (2020) with Hansal. So, when Shaailesh Singh, the creator of Lootere, called Hansal to work on the show, he was quick to recommend Jai, since he was busy working on Scoop (2023) at the time.

“When I finally came on board, Lootere was already written by Vishal Kapoor and Suparn Verma,” he says. “Shaailesh was working with Vasan Bala who was going to direct it earlier. But then, Vasan got committed to Monica, O My Darling (2022), Scam 1992 released and I was working on Scoop. So, Shaailesh called me and said I have to do this project. I told him that the only way possible for this to happen is if Jai directs it.”

Hansal was fascinated with all the different perspectives that were part of the show and how the hijacked ship at the centre of it became a representation of the world we inhabit. “There are the pirates, the crew and a shrewd businessman at one side,” the filmmaker adds. “You have the privileged, you have the middle class and there are these people who are impoverished and forced into piracy due to the conditions in their country. It’s like having the entire socio-economic strata trapped together in one place. Beyond being a thriller, if you look at it deeper, it is about the world that we live in.”

Vivek Gomber plays businessman Vikrant Gandhi in the show. He is the president of the Port Authority in Somalia and is caught in the middle of several complexities involving pirates, ship crew and a terrorist outfit. Vivek had earlier starred in critically acclaimed films like Court (2014), where he played a soft-spoken lawyer working on a sensitive case, and Sir (2018), where his character, a privileged man, falls in love with a domestic worker. For him, working on this show was exciting as it was set in a thrilling world. “As a young boy, you want to play with guns, jump off things and do action. But I never got to do any of that in my earlier films,” he says. “I am grateful for the work I have done but I wanted to explore more. Whatever I learnt from the series, I actually used it in the next project that I worked on.”