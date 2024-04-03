'Many sleepless nights went into making INDIA rally a success': Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday highlighted the deep concern within the BJP following the resounding success of the mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Despite their attempts to destabilize the AAP by incarcerating its top leadership, Bharadwaj revealed the BJP’s alleged plan to apprehend four more senior party figures.

Reflecting on the scepticism prevalent until March 31 regarding the AAP’s resilience, Bharadwaj addressed doubts concerning public faith in the party’s integrity and its organizational strength amidst challenges.

Emphasising the BJP’s unease over the unified front presented by the Opposition, Bharadwaj highlighted the solidarity exhibited despite the detention of AAP’s senior figures. He expressed concerns about the pervasive atmosphere of fear instilled by the current government, drawing parallels to historical subjugation tactics. Bharadwaj disclosed instances of intimidation faced by AAP members, including overt threats and political coercion. He cited examples across the nation, illustrating a pattern of BJP’s efforts to suppress dissent and co-opt opposition voices.

Regarding the alleged plans for further arrests targeting AAP, Bharadwaj condemned such authoritarian tactics as blatant displays of power.

He asserted the party’s resilience and organic growth, challenging the notion that arresting leaders would stifle AAP’s momentum. Instead, he warned the BJP that the AAP’s grassroots origins and diverse leadership ensure its enduring presence and capacity to challenge the status quo.