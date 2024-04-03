Men at work: Speed restriction delays services on Yellow Line of Delhi Metro

NEW DELHI: Commuters on Tuesday faced inconvenience due to delayed operations on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to X to caution commuters about the delay in services due to temporary speed restriction imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur. The line runs between Millennium City Centre in Gurgaon and Samaypur Badli.

“A temporary speed restriction of 20 kmph has been imposed between Chhatarpur and Sultanpur on Yellow Line due to construction of a tunnel for the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Phase 4. This may cause a slight delay in services,” the DMRC posted on X on Tuesday.

The 104-km Delhi Metro Phase 4 network is expected to cater to 1.5 million passengers daily, when fully completed. The route is expected to finish by December 2024. The Delhi Metro Phase 4 project covers three approved corridors, Maujpur to Majlis Park, Janakpuri West to RK Ashram, and Tughlakabad to Aerocity, spanning a total length of around 65 kms.

The work on Maujpur-Majlis Park along with other corridors of Metro Phase IV, namely, Janakpuri West – RK Ashram and Aerocity – Tughlaqabad is in progress.

The DMRC has announced its plans to extend the Pink Line by 12.55 km. Once the extension, connecting Majlis Park station in the north and the Maujpur station in the east, is completed, the Pink Line will become the country’s first ring metro spanning 71.17 km. The Ring Road Metro line will have eight new metro stations, increasing the total number of stations to 47. The construction of the Pink Line extension is expected to start in 2023 and be completed by 2025.

The DMRC plans to open a small segment of around 3 km of the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor and the entire Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor by March 2025.